Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,010 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $14,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 246,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after buying an additional 100,937 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 712,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,750,000 after acquiring an additional 110,337 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 371,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,156,000 after acquiring an additional 40,427 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $77.56. 15,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,016,924. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.49 and a fifty-two week high of $81.15.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.65%.

JCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.21.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

