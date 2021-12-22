Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Acquires Shares of 56,753 CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 56,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,617,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.19% of CMC Materials at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CMC Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 152.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 55.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in CMC Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 69.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCMP. Mizuho upped their price target on CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seaport Global Securities lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.63.

Shares of CCMP traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $184.30. 5,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,538. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -78.33 and a beta of 1.10. CMC Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.19 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.04.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently -77.31%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total value of $2,041,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total value of $3,715,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

