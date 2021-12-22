Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is based in BOISE, Idaho. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. Clearwater Analytics has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.30.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.89 million. Research analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 66,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.71 per share, with a total value of $1,505,604.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 639,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,306,970.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWAN. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 10.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

