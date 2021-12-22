City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 10th

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. This is an increase from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

City Office REIT has decreased its dividend by 27.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. City Office REIT has a dividend payout ratio of -666.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect City Office REIT to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.01 million, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 15.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $525,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

