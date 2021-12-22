Citigroup Trims Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Target Price to $9.00

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HIMS. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.11.

NYSE HIMS opened at $6.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.22. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $25.40.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 35.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jack Abraham sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $5,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum acquired 81,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $480,923.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 30,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

