Citigroup Lowers 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Price Target to $9.00

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on 23andMe from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

ME stock opened at 6.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of 9.76. 23andMe has a fifty-two week low of 6.42 and a fifty-two week high of 18.16.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.13 by 0.09. The firm had revenue of 55.20 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in 23andMe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in 23andMe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in 23andMe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in 23andMe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in 23andMe by 607.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 12,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

About 23andMe

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

