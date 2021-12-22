Citigroup Begins Coverage on Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

Get Roche alerts:

Shares of RHHBY opened at $51.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.52. Roche has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $51.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Roche by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,189,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,852,000 after purchasing an additional 307,919 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,593,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,078 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,106,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,974,000 after acquiring an additional 347,533 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 475,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,790,000 after acquiring an additional 76,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.