Citigroup Begins Coverage on Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.
Shares of RHHBY opened at $51.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.52. Roche has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $51.63.
Roche Company Profile
Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.
