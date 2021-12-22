CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Shares Gap Up to $46.31

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.31, but opened at $50.27. CIT Group shares last traded at $48.26, with a volume of 7,748 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.39. CIT Group had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

In other news, EVP Wahida Plummer sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $31,569.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Fawcett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $808,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,067. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CIT Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 128,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in CIT Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CIT Group by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in CIT Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,708,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,145,000 after purchasing an additional 38,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in CIT Group by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About CIT Group (NYSE:CIT)

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

