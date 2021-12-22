Cineworld Group (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Cineworld Group (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS CNNWF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.42. 79,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,767. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91. Cineworld Group has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.77.
Cineworld Group Company Profile
