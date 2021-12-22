Cineworld Group (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Cineworld Group (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNNWF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.42. 79,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,767. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91. Cineworld Group has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.77.

Cineworld Group Company Profile

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

