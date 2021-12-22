Cinemark Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 23,181 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 295% compared to the typical volume of 5,871 put options.

In other news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $145,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cinemark by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.58.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.43.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.05. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 70.88% and a negative return on equity of 131.22%. The business had revenue of $434.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

