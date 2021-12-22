Ciena (CIEN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ciena (NYSE: CIEN):

12/21/2021 – Ciena had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $85.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Ciena had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Ciena had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $84.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Ciena had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $75.00 to $88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Ciena had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $51.00 to $63.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/10/2021 – Ciena had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Ciena had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Ciena had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $70.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Ciena had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $70.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Ciena had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. The company posted its third consecutive quarter with book-to-bill above parity and backlog rising $1B for the year to $2.2B, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Henderson further cites Ciena’s “robust” guidance of 11%-13% revenue growth in 2022 while noting that this outlook still does not assume that the backlog is worked down or that supply chain issues would improve. The company posted its third consecutive quarter with book-to-bill above parity and backlog rising $1B for the year to $2.2B, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Henderson further cites Ciena’s “robust” guidance of 11%-13% revenue growth in 2022 while noting that this outlook still does not assume that the backlog is worked down or that supply chain issues would improve.

12/10/2021 – Ciena had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Ciena had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Ciena had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $59.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Ciena was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ciena continues to benefit from diversification across customer segments and regions along with its technology leadership. The fundamental drivers of its business that include increased network traffic, demand for bandwidth and the adoption of cloud architectures remain strong. It has inked a deal with AT&T to acquire Vyatta virtual routing and switching technology. With a strong order flow and an increased backlog, Ciena’s increasingly differentiated position in the marketplace and a strong demand environment instill optimism. However, the COVID-19-led challenges persist around the globe along with the industry-wide supply-chain disruptions. Customer concentration has impeded the company’s top-line growth. Delays in product development also tend to affect its reputation and impair its ability to seize market opportunities.”

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $75.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.51. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $75.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Ciena Co alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $103,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total value of $184,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,810 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 483.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ciena by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Ciena by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ciena by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.