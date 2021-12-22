Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) PT Raised to $110.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.79% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.90.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $98.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $102.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.68.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $1,108,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

