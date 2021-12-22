Chronos Wealth Management LLC Sells 628 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,225 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 0.4% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 189.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Barclays cut their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $50.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average is $53.26. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

