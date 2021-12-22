Chonk Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $458.00 (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. In the last week, Chonk has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Chonk coin can now be purchased for $34.46 or 0.00070356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chonk has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $458.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chonk alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00039781 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006724 BTC.

Chonk Profile

Chonk (CHONK) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chonk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chonk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.