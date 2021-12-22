China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the November 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of China Resources Beer from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRHKY opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. China Resources Beer has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.23.

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products under the Snow and Heineken brands. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 70 breweries in 25 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

