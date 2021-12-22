China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 104,368 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 666,837 shares.The stock last traded at $8.16 and had previously closed at $8.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Life Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 9.05 and a quick ratio of 20.27. The firm has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.78.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.32). China Life Insurance had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $34.40 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFC. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in China Life Insurance by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in China Life Insurance by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in China Life Insurance by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 53,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in China Life Insurance by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in China Life Insurance by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 720,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

