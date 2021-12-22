China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 104,368 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 666,837 shares.The stock last traded at $8.16 and had previously closed at $8.23.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Life Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 9.05 and a quick ratio of 20.27. The firm has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.78.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFC. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in China Life Insurance by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in China Life Insurance by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in China Life Insurance by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 53,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in China Life Insurance by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in China Life Insurance by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 720,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
China Life Insurance Company Profile (NYSE:LFC)
China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.
