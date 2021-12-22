Chi Gastoken (CHI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $49,888.00

Chi Gastoken (CURRENCY:CHI) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Chi Gastoken has a total market cap of $186,950.97 and approximately $49,888.00 worth of Chi Gastoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chi Gastoken has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Chi Gastoken coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000448 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chi Gastoken Coin Profile

Chi Gastoken (CRYPTO:CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Chi Gastoken’s total supply is 1,155,019 coins and its circulating supply is 853,394 coins. Chi Gastoken’s official website is 1inch.exchange/# . Chi Gastoken’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chi Gastoken is medium.com/@1inch.exchange/1inch-introduces-chi-gastoken-d0bd5bb0f92b

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch exchange is a hackathon project which was presented at ETHNewYork in 2019. The project was created and developed by Sergej Kunz (co-founder & CEO) and Anton Bukov (co-founder & CTO). 1inch exchange is a DEX aggregator that executes a swap of tokens at the best price in one single transaction. It is a commonplace that a core problem of all DEXes (decentralized exchanges) is lack of liquidity due to the fact that DEXes is a relatively new concept. First of all, 1inch DEX aggregator is addressing the liquidity problem thus facilitating mass adoption. The optimizing algorithm splits up the trade across different exchanges. This allows you to have the most efficient way to exercise a transaction. 1inch protocol sources liquidity from a broad range of DEXes which truly makes it a single entry point to DeFi (decentralized finance) trading and creates an ecosystem experience. Chi Gastoken (CHI) is the native Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency of the 1inch exchange, facilitating transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chi Gastoken

