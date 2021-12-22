Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Trading 2.9% Higher

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) traded up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.74 and last traded at $56.35. 30,110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,669,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.76.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHWY shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chewy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.81.

Get Chewy alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2,761.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,312 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $730,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,322 shares of company stock worth $16,955,414 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chewy by 3,636.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Chewy by 1,276.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.