Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Short Interest Update

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 482,500 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the November 15th total of 409,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE CHMI opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.23. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $10.68.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 52.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 385.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. 31.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

