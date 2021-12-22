Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $141.60 to $157.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. 60,267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,434,032 shares.The stock last traded at $103.90 and had previously closed at $105.57.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 15.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,873,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,619,000 after acquiring an additional 251,784 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 743.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 21,345 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 13.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 28.1% during the second quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 25,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 20.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.84) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

