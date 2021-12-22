Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Position Raised by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $946,406,000 after buying an additional 527,728 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at $9,712,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 133.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 82.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at $2,212,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.50.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $361.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.37 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

