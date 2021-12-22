CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.56

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and traded as low as $1.40. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 5,156 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.07.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

