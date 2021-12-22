Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 395,086 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 4,825,668 shares.The stock last traded at $90.62 and had previously closed at $89.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

The firm has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 51.16%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 3.9% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 98,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Cerner by 12.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Cerner by 42.8% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Cerner by 4.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 478,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,772,000 after acquiring an additional 22,326 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Cerner by 20.0% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 191,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,537,000 after acquiring an additional 31,965 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

