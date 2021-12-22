Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $95.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $86.00.

CERN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Cerner from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity cut Cerner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink cut Cerner from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Cerner stock opened at $90.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. Cerner has a 52 week low of $67.96 and a 52 week high of $92.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.63 and a 200-day moving average of $76.22.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Cerner’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cerner will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 601.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

