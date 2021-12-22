Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CERN. SVB Leerink cut Cerner from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cerner from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.75.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $90.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. Cerner has a 52-week low of $67.96 and a 52-week high of $92.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.63 and a 200 day moving average of $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cerner will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.16%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cerner by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,827,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,726,000 after buying an additional 122,658 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,740,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,919,000 after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 8.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,522,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,986,000 after purchasing an additional 651,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 10.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000,000 after purchasing an additional 623,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

