Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.80% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CPYYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Centrica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

OTCMKTS:CPYYY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.61. 8,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,507. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Centrica has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $3.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03.

About Centrica

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

