Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Increased to C$9.75 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to C$9.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.20.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at C$9.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion and a PE ratio of -3.85. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.21 and a 52-week high of C$16.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.48.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$277.72 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

