Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 489 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 9.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $54.11 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.78 and a 12-month high of $55.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.50 and a 200-day moving average of $52.15.

