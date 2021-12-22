Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 3,036 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 23.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 141.8% during the second quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 11,851,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,129 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 192.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,577,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,988 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 277.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,286,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,828 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 125.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,904,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 152.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,313,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSK opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.53.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 167.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,950 shares of company stock worth $148,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

