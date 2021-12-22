Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 165 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,114 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in SAP by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in SAP by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in SAP by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in SAP by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in SAP by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

SAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

SAP opened at $137.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.39. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $120.08 and a 52-week high of $151.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 18.37%. Research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

