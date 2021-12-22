Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRTX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cortexyme during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 824.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRTX opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.47. Cortexyme, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $121.98. The company has a market capitalization of $382.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.29.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $488,855.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total transaction of $88,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRTX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Cortexyme from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Cortexyme from $200.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cortexyme has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

