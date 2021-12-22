Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $319,000 Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in KLA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in KLA by 3.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in KLA by 2.8% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in KLA by 8.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in KLA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $409.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $252.02 and a 52-week high of $428.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $389.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.95. The firm has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 21.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.90.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.