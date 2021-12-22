Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUY) Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of Cebu Air, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEBUY) were up 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.01 and last traded at $4.01. Approximately 1,046 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.50.

About Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUY)

Cebu Air, Inc provides air cargo services. It operates as a carrier in the Philippine air transportation industry, which engages in transportation of passengers, mail, merchandise and freight. The company has distribution channels which includes Internet; direct sales through booking; sales offices; call centers and government/corporate client accounts; and third-party sales outlets.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Cebu Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cebu Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.