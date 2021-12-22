CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Senior Officer Sells C$135,260.00 in Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Senior Officer Mark Mcclendon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.63, for a total value of C$135,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$293,108.42.

Shares of CCL.B opened at C$66.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$66.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.97 billion and a PE ratio of 20.08. CCL Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$57.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$75.19.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCL.B. CIBC decreased their price target on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities cut their price objective on CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cormark cut their price objective on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$81.00 price objective on CCL Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$80.00.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

