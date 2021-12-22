Cavalier Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cavalier Investments LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $273.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $278.18. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.35 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

