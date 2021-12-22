Cavalier Investments LLC Has $4.12 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,568,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,307,000 after buying an additional 802,826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 500.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,267,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,571,000 after buying an additional 1,889,800 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,740,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,071,000 after buying an additional 118,806 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,694,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,797,000 after buying an additional 466,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 932,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,125,000 after buying an additional 213,982 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $68.86 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $75.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.72.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

