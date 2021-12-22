Cavalier Investments LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cavalier Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 632 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,839.18, for a total transaction of $39,433,371.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,080 shares of company stock worth $486,656,160. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG opened at $2,884.41 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,908.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2,779.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

