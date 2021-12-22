Cavalier Investments LLC Buys 65,627 Shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Cavalier Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,627 shares during the period. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF comprises about 1.7% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cavalier Investments LLC owned approximately 2.10% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $5,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSP. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

PSP opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.88. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $16.75.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

