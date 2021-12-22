Cavalier Investments LLC Acquires 20,002 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,002 shares during the period. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF accounts for 2.3% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cavalier Investments LLC owned approximately 0.62% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $7,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 377.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IPAY opened at $57.08 on Wednesday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1 year low of $54.50 and a 1 year high of $73.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.