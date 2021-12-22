Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Upgraded to Outperform by Sanford C. Bernstein

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CAT. Citigroup lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $198.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $107.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $175.11 and a 1 year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

