Cat Token 1-Day Volume Tops $2,420.00 (CAT)

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Cat Token has traded up 17% against the US dollar. One Cat Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000790 BTC on popular exchanges. Cat Token has a total market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $2,420.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cat Token alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.72 or 0.00319015 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007437 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Cat Token Coin Profile

CAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cat Token’s official website is gocattoken.com . The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Cat Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cat Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cat Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cat Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cat Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.