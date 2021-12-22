Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Releases Earnings Results

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.29), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 42.88% and a negative net margin of 1,387.65%.

NYSE:CCL opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.21. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

CCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.39.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.