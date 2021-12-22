Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29), Fidelity Earnings reports. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 42.88% and a negative net margin of 1,387.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion.

CCL stock opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.16.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

CCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.39.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.