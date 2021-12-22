CarMax, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for CarMax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now anticipates that the company will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.52. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for CarMax’s FY2022 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS.

KMX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $136.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.72 and a 200 day moving average of $134.78. CarMax has a 52 week low of $90.29 and a 52 week high of $155.98.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 1.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its position in shares of CarMax by 2.9% during the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 4.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

