CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $8,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 364.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 202.8% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Guggenheim downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.50.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded down $4.60 on Wednesday, reaching $132.39. The company had a trading volume of 46,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,806. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.29 and a twelve month high of $155.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

