Carbon (CRBN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $160,050.00

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Carbon has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. Carbon has a total market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $160,050.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00051474 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,005.98 or 0.08214505 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,790.83 or 1.00048571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00072525 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00047095 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,050,801 coins. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

