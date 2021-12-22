Capital Square LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Capital Square LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Farmland Partners by 334,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Farmland Partners news, Director John A. Good acquired 5,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $70,482.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $99,635 in the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FPI stock opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.92 million, a PE ratio of -37.03 and a beta of 0.78. Farmland Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.24.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is -62.50%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

