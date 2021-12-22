Capital Square LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Capital Square LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 674,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,831,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000.

DFUS stock opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.49. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $51.90.

