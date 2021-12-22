Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Holdings Raised by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,003 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 35,525 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,581 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $31.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.69. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $67.39.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSIQ shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.75.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

