Canadian Pacific Railway’s (CP) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Evercore

Evercore reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CP. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$115.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$106.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$167.62.

TSE:CP opened at C$91.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of C$85.10 billion and a PE ratio of 19.70. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of C$82.12 and a 52-week high of C$100.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$93.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$91.66.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.2300003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 16.35%.

In related news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total transaction of C$1,767,893.30.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

